Calligraphy Maestro Sadiquain To Be Remembered On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The nation will remember calligraphy maestro Sadiquain Ahmad Naqvi on his 92nd birthday falling on Thursday.

He was born in a calligrapher's family in Amroha, India on June 30, 1930 and migrated to Pakistan after the partition.

The national calligrapher earned massive respect and inspired millions of people across the globe through his magical artwork.

He was known as one of the finest painter and calligrapher in the history of Pakistan.

In calligraphy, he created his own distinct expression outside the traditional angular and cursive style which gave him a sublime identity in the world of arts.

The art supremo painted numbers of colossal murals and drew illustrations which are still adorning the walls of public buildings in Pakistan and India.

"Quest for Knowledge" is one of his finest and famous murals, displayed at the Lahore Museum.

The renowned Pakistani artist had also written thousands of powerful poetic verses in rubaiyat and marsia as he had great command on poetry as well.

He had staunch devotional connection with his artistic skills and never worked for material gains as he rejected numbers of great monetary offers and gifted his art pieces to public many times.

Acknowledging his contributions in the discipline of fine arts, the government of Pakistan awarded him Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, President's Medal of Honour, Sitar e Imtiaz and Nishan e Pakistan.

In 1961, the government of France eulogizing the artwork of Sadiquain conferred him "Biennale de Paris" award and the government of Australia awarded him "Cultural Award" in 1975.

Sadiquain, the Pakistani legend left this world with his more than 15,000 artwork on February 10, 1987 in Karachi, but his unique name, magical work and distinct identity will never be forgotten.

