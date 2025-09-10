Calligraphy & Paintings By Young Artists Showcased At Punjab Arts Council
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Afzal Art Gallery, on Wednesday organized an exhibition of 80 works of calligraphy and painting by young artists at its Art Gallery
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Afzal Art Gallery, on Wednesday organized an exhibition of 80 works of calligraphy and painting by young artists at its Art Gallery.
The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Department Shazia Rizwan, alongside Dr Mehdi Taheri. Director General Khana Farhang Iran. Director Public Relations Iftikhar Ali Shah, Director Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor, and Chief Executive Officer of
Afzal Art Gallery Mian Afzal Javed were also in attendance.
Addressing the audience, Shazia praised the young artists, noting their skill in expressing their love for their culture. She emphasized the need for more encouragement to nurture their talent.
Mian Afzal Javed extended his congratulations to all the participating artists for the successful exhibition.
The event highlighted the vibrant artistic scene in Rawalpindi and provided a platform for emerging talent.
