Calligraphy & Paintings By Young Artists Showcased At Punjab Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM

The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Afzal Art Gallery, on Wednesday organized an exhibition of 80 works of calligraphy and painting by young artists at its Art Gallery

Addressing the audience, Shazia praised the young artists, noting their skill in expressing their love for their culture. She emphasized the need for more encouragement to nurture their talent.

Mian Afzal Javed extended his congratulations to all the participating artists for the successful exhibition.

The event highlighted the vibrant artistic scene in Rawalpindi and provided a platform for emerging talent.

