Calligraphy workshop begins at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Executive Director Saman Rai on Friday said that Alhamra was providing modern education and training to the youth in the field of fine arts.

She stated this while inaugurating a six-day Calligraphy workshop at Alhamra Art Gallery, here.

The LAC Executive Director said, "We believe that our young generation with innovation and rarity could make a name for themselves and their country in the world today." She said that this exhibition would help the artists to adapt new techniques of calligraphy from Alhamra's platform, adding that highly experienced teachers were passing on their skills to the new generation to learn calligraphy.

Earlier, LAC Director of Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed people of all ages from all over Pakistan to participate in the workshop on the Alhamra platform.

More than 50 artists of all ages participated in the workshop which would continue till September 24.