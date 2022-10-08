UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Workshop Concludes At Alhamra Arts Council

Published October 08, 2022

A four-day calligraphy workshop, held in connection with the 'Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' concluded at Alhamra on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A four-day calligraphy workshop, held in connection with the 'Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' concluded at Alhamra on Saturday.

According to Alhamra Arts Council sources here, Council's Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "Calligraphy is an old and great art and it is our responsibility to teach it to new generations.

" He said that Alhamra had achieved its set targets and added that a large number of children had learned calligraphy and they had shown keen interest in the workshop.

During the exhibition, famous calligraphers -- Jamshed Qaiser, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Mehmood Siddiqiue imparted training to the artists.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants in the workshop.

