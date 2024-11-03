Calligraphy Workshop From Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division would arrange three-day Quranic calligraphic workshop from Monday, Nov 4, 2024.
Director Arts Council Faisalabad Muhammad Owais Abid said here on Sunday that renowned calligrapher Hajji Muhammad Akram would impart awareness about Quranic calligraphy to the participate.
The workshop would continue up to Nov 6 and admission to it would be totally free of cost, he added.
