Calling Attention Notice On Harassment Of Female Students Submitted In PA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentarian Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai Thursday submitted calling attention notice in Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly's secretariat regarding harassment of female students studying in educational institutions.

The notice stated that a committee was by provincial assembly in 2014 to probe into increasing incidents of harassment in University of Peshawar.

However, no action was taken at the time then due to loopholes and insufficient evidence being mentioned in the reports.

The notice further stated that the recent rally of students of Islamia College University on female harassment was a proof that females are still confronted with harassment in educational institutions.

The notice demanded devising a special committee over women harassment and strict action against those involved in these incidents.

