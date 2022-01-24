UrduPoint.com

Calling Attention Notice Over Shortage Of Teaching Staff Submitted In KP Assembly Secretariat

The parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Inayatullah Khan, on Monday submitted calling attention notice in KP Assembly Secretariat regarding shortage of teaching staff in Government Girls Degree College, Dir Upper

The calling attention notice says that Government Girls Degree College, Upper Dir is facing severe shortage of teaching staff at present.

The total number of sanctioned posts for the college from Grade 17 to Grade 20 is 42 but presently only 11 teaching staff at present.

The calling attention notice says that two post of grade 20 professors, six associate professors post are lying vacant and only six lecturers working against 25 sanctioned posts.

Through the calling attention notice, it is demanded from the authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard and address the issue of shortage of teaching staff in the college for the benefit of girls' student.

