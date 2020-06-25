UrduPoint.com
Calling Attention Notice Submitted In Punjab Assembly Over Nursing Student Death In HFH

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Calling attention notice submitted in Punjab Assembly over nursing student death in HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly Seemabia Tahir Thursday submitted a calling attention notice in the Punjab Assembly over the death of a nursing student in the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to the notice available with APP, the legislator had inquired whether it was correct that the third year student of the HFH nursing school Samiaa had lost her life due to the negligence of hospital's administration.

Samiaa was belonged to tehsil Kotli Sattian and her hostel warden failed to shift her in the hospital's emergency as she was in critical condition, it added.

The notice said if any legal action was taken against the responsible, the house must be taken into confidence.

It said the nurses and other para medical staff had staged a protest demonstration over her death and demanded to constitute a probe committee and register a case against the responsible for her death.

