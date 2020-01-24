UrduPoint.com
Calling CPEC A “debt-trap” Is  “non-sense”: PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 03:38 PM

PM has rejected US criticism on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying that the Chinese rescued Pakistan by making huge investment.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the US criticism on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) terming it “non-sense”.

The Prime Minister, who arrived today after his three-day successful Davos visit, said that CPEC was really helping Pakistan to be economically strong and independent.

He expressed these views during his interview to a US news channel CNBC, shown on Wednesday night. PM Imran Khan, on other hand, urged US President Donald Trump and the United Nations to mediate between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying during the interview: “When the Chinese came to help us with this Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC, we were really at the rock bottom,”.

He further said that they are grateful to Chinese that they came and rescued them. Hadley Gamble conducted interview of the PM.

Khan said: “Chinese pumped in, not just they gave us loans—and the loans, by the way are barely five or six percent of the total portfolio,”. He also rejected the perception that CPEC was a debt-trap. These are Chinese invested in Pakistan and it was because of them that the country now has opportunity to attract foreign investment.

