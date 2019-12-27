Calling media a mafia by selected, incompetent PM condemnable: Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has strongly condemned statement by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan calling media as mafia saying such statement by PM is humiliating and condemnable

Imran Sahb the mafia involved in money laundering through foreign funding is calling others as mafia. He should feel ashamed over it", she said this in a statement here Friday.

She said how ironical it is that Imran who is keeping opposition in death cells at jails is calling media mafia.

Imran who has deprived people of employment and closed down parliament is terming media a mafia. Imran who has sent every dissenting voice in death cells is calling media a mafia. Imran who has devastated economy is calling media a mafia. Imran who has handed over country to IMF is calling media mafia.Those who have stolen election are terming media a mafia, she remarked.