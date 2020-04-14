Callous son kills mother in Swabi

A callous son killed his mother by indiscriminate firing within limits of Parmooli Police Station here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) ::A callous son killed his mother by indiscriminate firing within limits of Parmooli Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to Police, Gul Malik lodged report that his brother, identified as Naz Malik, killed their mother by indiscriminate firing. Killer managed to flee the crime scene.

Reason behind the incident was stated to be a minor domestic dispute. Police has started investigations of the incident.