Calls for empowering women, raising awareness to address gender-based violence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A seminar marking the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign emphasized the need for societal and governmental collaboration to eliminate violence against women and ensure gender equality.

The event, organized by the Shelter and Peace Development Organization in collaboration with the Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) Multan, highlighted progressive initiatives by the Punjab government aimed at empowering women and providing them with essential safety tools.

Speaking at the seminar, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandia said, “The Punjab government is committed to creating a safer environment for women through transformative initiatives like the Women Safety App, emergency help buttons at public places, and dedicated helplines. These measures are actively reducing incidents of harassment and violence.”

He stressed the importance of addressing evolving forms of violence, particularly psychological abuse, which is often overlooked. “Combating violence requires unity among the government, civil society, and rights organizations. Parents must be educated to eliminate discriminatory attitudes between sons and daughters. Pre-marital counseling sessions of at least ten days should be mandatory to foster an understanding of equality and respectful parenting,” Chandia added.

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sabin Gul remarked that the 16-day campaign against gender violence has successfully concluded, aligning with International Human Rights Day. “The principles of tolerance and peace are vital for eradicating violence and promoting equal rights,” she said.

Social activist Shaista Bukhari highlighted the alarming rates of violence against women in South Punjab, particularly in economically strained households. “Women’s rights are human rights, and empowering women starts with acknowledging this truth,” she said.

The seminar also shed light on the Women Protection Act 2017, which has been instrumental in combating violence. Chandia underscored the significance of establishing more VAWCs across Punjab, especially in districts like Muzaffargarh, where incidents of gender-based violence are notably high.

The Punjab Women Empowerment Package was lauded as a comprehensive program aimed at economic empowerment, protection against violence, and ensuring women's societal and legal rights. “Our society often fails to recognize domestic violence as violence. Similarly, online harassment lacks the awareness it needs, despite the presence of laws and systems,” Chandia noted.

Participants also stressed the importance of women’s self-determination in making informed decisions, including selecting their representatives. "A woman’s right to autonomy and participation in democratic processes is key to achieving equality and curbing violence," Chandia said.

The seminar concluded with a solidarity walk to raise awareness about gender violence and the importance of peace and tolerance in building a just society. Other speakers at the event included Sameera Sattar, Komal Ejaz, Anila Ashraf, Saloot Shafi, and Hira Ahmed, who called for continued efforts to address the socio-economic challenges contributing to violence against women.