Calls for pragmatic measures to improve air quality, control water pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The participants of a webinar on "Restore Our Earth" Thursday called for taking pragmatic steps to improve the air quality and controlling aggravating water pollution due to mushroom growth of private societies and industrialization.

The webinar was organized by Environment Society of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on the occasion of Earth Day 2021. This year's theme for Earth Day 2021 is "Restore Our Earth". Students, in large numbers, from various disciplines attended the event.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nafees Chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences, gave a presentation on a national perspective and how this contributes to the global efforts.

He talked about the legislation which Pakistan has for the protection of the environment and appreciated the PTI government measures of billion tree tsunami project and green Pakistan drive by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that such steps helped a lot in improve the air quality.

He highlighted the major environmental problems being experienced by the country and solutions to this effect.

He elaborated the challenges and issues in air quality and water pollution that Pakistan is facing.

Dr Asif Khan Khattak, who is also the Organiser of the Environment Society, gave a historical background to the events of the public environmental movement that led to the first Earth Day celebrated in 1970 in which 20 million people participated.

He explained how the 1968-69 Apollo space missions contributed to the awareness of the global environmental problems.

Dr Asif shared his personal experiences during a visit in 2018 to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where the students played an important role in the celebrating the first Earth Day.

Moreover, he highlighted the Environment Society's achievement of enabling UoP to be ranked among the top 200 in the world for SDG 13 � Climate Action, according to the THE Global Impact Rankings 2020, through its numerous climate actions over the years.