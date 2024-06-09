Calls For Protection Of Oceans Against Climate Change, Pollution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Former Conservator of Forest KP Tauheedul Haq told APP on Sunday that oceans produce around 50 percent of the world's oxygen and were home to marine species as well as migratory birds such as shark, turtle and cranes to thrive.
"Being a key source for production of an oxygen, biodiversity and food services to marine life, oceans also combat greenhouse gas emissions and pollution with enormous benefits for living creatures on earth," he added.
Responsible for balance of biodiversity, temperature and sustaining ecosystems, he said, "Oceans are very important for survival of living creatures as it cover almost seventy percent of the earth's surface."
"However, due to human increased activities, the oceans are under heightening threat of water pollution and environmental degradation due to population bulge and climate change phenomenon," Haq said.
He said, "Pakistan has a 1,050 kilometers long coastline, shared by two provinces, Sindh and Balochistan, stretching from the Rann of Kutch in the east to Jiwani in the west."
This long coastline was a key source for varities of fishes and sanctuary of migratory birds including ducks and houbara.
As the planet’s greatest carbon sink, he said, "Ocean absorbs excess heat and control greenhouse gas emissions.
"
"Today, the ocean absorbed about 90 percent of the heat generated by the rising gas emissions."
Tauheed said the climate change induced weather patterns including rise of sea temperatures made habitats of the migratory species and marine biodiversity including turtles and sharks under threat due to unchecked fishing operations, dumping of untreated waste, and large amounts of the marine pollution.
As the excessive heat and energy warms the ocean, he said, "The change in temperature leads to unparalleled negative effects, including ice-melting, sea-level rise, marine heatwaves, and ocean acidification."
These changes ultimately cause a lasting impact on marine biodiversity, lives and livelihoods of the coastal communities.
Tauheed said that majority of heatwaves took place between 2006 and 2015, causing widespread environment degradation.
In 2021, he said nearly 60 percent of the world’s ocean surface experienced at least one spell of marine heatwaves.
He warned that more than half of the world’s marine species may stand on the brink of extinction by 2100 if oceans were not saved.
The forest guru said, "Oceans should not be mistreated, and it is high time that we should work together in restoring the health of this precious source for our future generation."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education is highest peak, each girl deserves chance to reach summit: Naila Kiani2 minutes ago
-
Waves of inflation continue in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Outlaw allegedly tries to commit suicide at police station's lock up22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting with revenue officers32 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin taking solid steps to control use of plastic bags1 hour ago
-
Sale of sacrificial animals begins2 hours ago
-
Livestock Deptt takes solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Adha2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers over 391 kg drugs; arrests 18 accused2 hours ago
-
Admin finalizing arrangements at public transport terminals to facilitate passengers2 hours ago
-
GPO set up new counter for Sunday2 hours ago
-
District Administration sets up 11 cattle markets for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals3 hours ago
-
DC reviews weekly efforts on dengue control, market management3 hours ago