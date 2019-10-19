Calm down and take a look at your wrongdoings!: Firdous lashes out at Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated on Saturday strongly criticised opposition parties which are planning anti-government Azadi March at the end of this month

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated on Saturday strongly criticised opposition parties which are planning anti-government Azadi March at the end of this month.In a tweet shared on her official Twitter account, she asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be careful and "take a look at your wrongdoings."Calm down a bit and think why has Bhutto not remained alive in Larkana," she stated, adding that public meetings organised by government resources do not reflect public sentiments."Your stance fell through by the public's power of vote [�] our institutions guarantee our pride, defence and security," she said.

"Which of your masters are getting pleasure from your irresponsible statements?" she asked, adding: "If you had cared about the state, then you wouldn't have played a film of irresponsible statements.""All you care about is the corruption of your father and paternal aunt," she said.In earlier tweets, she stated that the claim of Shehbaz Sharif to improve the economy within six months was similar to his past statements of ending load-shedding within three months and to drag PPP's Asif Ali Zardari on roads.In a tweet, she said the PML-N and JUI-F leaders and their companions didn't have any interest about the plight of the people.