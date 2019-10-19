UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calm Down And Take A Look At Your Wrongdoings!: Firdous Lashes Out At Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:34 PM

Calm down and take a look at your wrongdoings!: Firdous lashes out at Bilawal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated on Saturday strongly criticised opposition parties which are planning anti-government Azadi March at the end of this month

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated on Saturday strongly criticised opposition parties which are planning anti-government Azadi March at the end of this month.In a tweet shared on her official Twitter account, she asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be careful and "take a look at your wrongdoings."Calm down a bit and think why has Bhutto not remained alive in Larkana," she stated, adding that public meetings organised by government resources do not reflect public sentiments."Your stance fell through by the public's power of vote [�] our institutions guarantee our pride, defence and security," she said.

"Which of your masters are getting pleasure from your irresponsible statements?" she asked, adding: "If you had cared about the state, then you wouldn't have played a film of irresponsible statements.""All you care about is the corruption of your father and paternal aunt," she said.In earlier tweets, she stated that the claim of Shehbaz Sharif to improve the economy within six months was similar to his past statements of ending load-shedding within three months and to drag PPP's Asif Ali Zardari on roads.In a tweet, she said the PML-N and JUI-F leaders and their companions didn't have any interest about the plight of the people.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Film And Movies Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Twitter Azadi March Firdous Ashiq Awan Larkana Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt decides to ban Ansar ul Islam, a subordinate ..

2 minutes ago

State minister addresses press conference on subju ..

25 minutes ago

More than two hours on social media report poor me ..

2 minutes ago

UAE military mountaineers reach summit of Mt Himlu ..

36 minutes ago

Master plan on card to ensure improved municipal f ..

6 minutes ago

13 people die in dam failure in Russia

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.