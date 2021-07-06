UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Vaccinates 46% Of Target Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cambodia vaccinates 46% of target against COVID-19

ANKARA, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia announced on Tuesday that 46% among its 10-million-person vaccination target had been inoculated as more shipments of vaccine doses arrive in the Southeast Asian nation.

The figures released by kingdom's National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination show that around 4,599,648 people have gotten their first dose, 3,329,730 of whom have received their second jab as well, state-run Agence Kampuchea Press reported.

The Southeast Asian nation aimed to vaccinate 10 million people by November.Early today, one million more doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country.

With a budget of $170 million to purchase vaccines, Cambodia has so far received over 12 million doses of vaccines, including 4.2 million doses of Sinopharm, 7.5 million doses of Sinovac, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca under the COVAX facility. China also donated 2.2 million doses of Sinopharm to the country.

Cambodia reported 935 new cases of the corona-virus today, taking the national tally to 56,122.Also, 31 more people died due to COVID-19, raising the national toll to 779, the country's Health Ministry said.

Related Topics

China Budget Died Cambodia November Asia Million

Recent Stories

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.