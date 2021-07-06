Cambodia vaccinates 46% of target against COVID-19

ANKARA, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia announced on Tuesday that 46% among its 10-million-person vaccination target had been inoculated as more shipments of vaccine doses arrive in the Southeast Asian nation.

The figures released by kingdom's National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination show that around 4,599,648 people have gotten their first dose, 3,329,730 of whom have received their second jab as well, state-run Agence Kampuchea Press reported.

The Southeast Asian nation aimed to vaccinate 10 million people by November.Early today, one million more doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country.

With a budget of $170 million to purchase vaccines, Cambodia has so far received over 12 million doses of vaccines, including 4.2 million doses of Sinopharm, 7.5 million doses of Sinovac, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca under the COVAX facility. China also donated 2.2 million doses of Sinopharm to the country.

Cambodia reported 935 new cases of the corona-virus today, taking the national tally to 56,122.Also, 31 more people died due to COVID-19, raising the national toll to 779, the country's Health Ministry said.