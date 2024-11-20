- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Cambridge, Education ministry agree to offer Cambridge qualifications in 4 ICT public schools
Cambridge, Education Ministry Agree To Offer Cambridge Qualifications In 4 ICT Public Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and International Education for Cambridge University Press and Assessment on Wednesday agreed to offer Cambridge qualifications in four selected federal government schools in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and International Education for Cambridge University Press and Assessment on Wednesday agreed to offer Cambridge qualifications in four selected federal government schools in Islamabad.
In that regard, a delegation led by Mr. Rod Smith, Group Managing Director, International Education for Cambridge University Press and Assessment visited the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and met with Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to sign an MoU.
Talking to the delegates, Dr. Khalid said that Cambridge is playing a positive role in imparting quality education to the youth of Pakistan. He stressed that Cambridge needs to expand the horizon of their role in Pakistan.
He especially emphasised its role in creating enhance assessment capabilities of the local education boards. He said that transparency in assessment and enhanced engagement is the need of the hour.
Federal Minister was briefed by Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani that the MOU sets forth the understanding and cooperative framework between Cambridge and The Ministry to offer Cambridge qualifications in four selected federal government schools in Islamabad.
He said the initiative aims to enhance educational standards and provide international qualification pathways for students in these schools.
The selected schools included Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-6/3, Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-8/3, Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/1, Islamabad.
Wani said that this MoU will introduce Cambridge Lower Secondary, IGCSE and A-Level qualifications in four designated federal government schools in Islamabad in order to improve the quality of education by providing students with access to internationally recognized qualifications and fostering a learner-centred approach.
Furthermore, he said that it will build capacity among teaching staff to effectively deliver the Cambridge curriculum while support students in accessing diverse global opportunities for higher education and career development.
Recent Stories
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized
Railways CEO holds public e-court
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha
SALU extends submission of online exam form
Indus eagle squad launched
European stocks fall on Ukraine-Russia fears, US focused on earnings
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized6 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO holds public e-court6 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal6 minutes ago
-
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land15 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institut ..1 hour ago
-
Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench1 hour ago
-
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Widow stabbed to death1 hour ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting1 hour ago