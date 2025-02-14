Open Menu

Cambridge Education System To Be Introduced In FDE Colleges: Farah Naz Akbar

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Cambridge Education System to be introduced in FDE Colleges: Farah Naz Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage, and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar, informed the National Assembly on Friday that the Cambridge Education System is being introduced in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)-owned colleges.

During the question hour, she said that the initiative is being launched as a pilot project and will be expanded to other institutions in phases.

She added that the plan is currently in its initial stages, with a few selected educational institutions under the FDE set to implement the system first.

APP/zah-sra

