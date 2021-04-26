UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambridge Exams Begin Today In Pakistan Under Strict COVID-19 SOPs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:19 AM

Cambridge exams begin today in Pakistan under strict COVID-19 SOPs

Federal Education Minister has extended good wishes to the appearing candidates, saying that he has asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Cambridge examinations started today in Pakistan amid strict Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

All students and staff members were seen wearing masks, ensuring reasonable distance and following other protocols like avoiding hand shake at the exams centers in the country.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood extended good wishes to the appearing candidates.

He wrote: “Wishing all students taking exams starting from today, the very best. These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view.

British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck,”.

In another tweet, Shafqat Mahmood said: “As regards AS students I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation. I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon,”.

Last week some students approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of in-person A and O level exam but the court rejected their plea as non-maintainable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Cambridge Islamabad High Court All From Best Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 ov ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

8 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

9 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.