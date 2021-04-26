Cambridge exams begin today in Pakistan under strict COVID-19 SOPs

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Education Minister has extended good wishes to the appearing candidates, saying that he has asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Cambridge examinations started today in Pakistan amid strict Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

All students and staff members were seen wearing masks, ensuring reasonable distance and following other protocols like avoiding hand shake at the exams centers in the country.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood extended good wishes to the appearing candidates.

He wrote: “Wishing all students taking exams starting from today, the very best. These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view.

British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck,”.

In another tweet, Shafqat Mahmood said: “As regards AS students I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation. I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon,”.

Last week some students approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of in-person A and O level exam but the court rejected their plea as non-maintainable.