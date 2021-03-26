Cambridge has agreed to reschedule O level exams: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said Cambridge had agreed to reschedule 'O' level examinations after May 15.

In a Tweet, he said the decision was made after detailed discussion with the Cambridge.

However, 'A' and 'As' level examinations would take place as per timetable, following COVID-19 protocols, he added.