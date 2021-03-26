UrduPoint.com
Cambridge Has Agreed To Reschedule O Level Exams: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:28 PM

Cambridge has agreed to reschedule O level exams: Shafqat

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said Cambridge had agreed to reschedule 'O' level examinations after May 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said Cambridge had agreed to reschedule 'O' level examinations after May 15.

In a Tweet, he said the decision was made after detailed discussion with the Cambridge.

However, 'A' and 'As' level examinations would take place as per timetable, following COVID-19 protocols, he added.

