Cambridge Has Agreed To Reschedule O Level Exams: Shafqat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said Cambridge had agreed to reschedule 'O' level examinations after May 15.
In a Tweet, he said the decision was made after detailed discussion with the Cambridge.
However, 'A' and 'As' level examinations would take place as per timetable, following COVID-19 protocols, he added.