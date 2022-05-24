UrduPoint.com

Cambridge Int'l Exams For May 25 Cancelled In Twin Cities: British Council

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 10:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The British Council on Tuesday announced that due to the developing and uncertain situation all O and A levels; GCE and IGCSE exams to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on 25 May, 2022 have been cancelled.

The said cancellation is for examinations scheduled for morning and afternoon sessions, respectively.

According to a press release, the following Cambridge examinations below were scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 25 May, 2022 stand cancelled.

The following papers were scheduled in the morning session: Cambridge IGCSE Design and Technology and Cambridge International A Levels Further Mathematics.

Whereas timings for papers scheduled at afternoon were: Cambridge IGCSE business Studies, Cambridge O Level Business Studies, Cambridge AS Law and Cambridge A Levels Psychology.

However, exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule.

The British Council has made this decision while keeping in mind the well-being of candidates, venue staff, and British Council's staff.

However, according to British Council, exams from 26 May and onwards to continue as per plan scheduled.

Moreover, if there were further changes to the schedule, the British Council would inform schools and candidates in the due course.

