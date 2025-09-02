Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with climate resilience, action

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Cambridge University Press & Assessment has unveiled the Pakistan edition of Climate Quest, a pioneering climate literacy programme designed to empower young learners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to respond to the climate crisis.
Developed in collaboration with Cambridge Zero at the University of Cambridge and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the Pakistan edition is part of Cambridge’s wider global commitment to embedding climate change education across all levels of learning.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the free, 2.5-hour self-paced online course is tailored for learners in Years 8 to 12 and is open to students across all education boards, including government schools.
The course provides a foundational awareness of climate change and connects global climate science with pressing local challenges such as the 2010 floods, the 2017 heatwave, air pollution crisis, and Pakistan’s national sustainability policies, including flood protection plans.
By linking global science to regional realities, Climate Quest equips students to translate learning into action, encouraging them to develop community-based projects that advance sustainability and climate resilience.
Speaking at the launching, Peter Phillips, Chief Executive of Cambridge University Press & Assessment said, “Pakistan is on the frontline of the climate crisis, but it is also home to one of the world’s largest youth populations, full of resilience, innovation, and talent. Through Climate Quest, we want to support learners in Pakistan not only to understand the science of climate change but to design and lead solutions that make a real difference in their communities.”
Adding her perspective, Uzma Yousuf, Country Director Pakistan, Cambridge, said “Climate Quest Pakistan is more than a programme — it is a call to action.
Our effort is for our children, to ensure they are equipped with the climate adaptability and resilience needed to navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow. By embedding local context into global learning, we are empowering students to see themselves as climate leaders and ambassadors for their communities.
