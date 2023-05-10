Cambridge O/A Levels exam cancelled for May 11

The British Council Pakistan has cancelled all examination (Cambridge School and O/A Levels) scheduled in the morning and afternoon on May 11 (Thursday) due to the developing situation in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The British Council Pakistan has cancelled all examination (Cambridge school and O/A Levels) scheduled in the morning and afternoon on May 11 (Thursday) due to the developing situation in the country.

According to a notification issued by the British Council here on Wednesday, the decision regarding cancellation of examination was made after carefully evaluating the situation and to ensure safety of our students, their parents and staff members in the event of an untoward incident.

The decision applies to Cambridge candidates in Pakistan only.