Open Menu

Cambridge University Officials Meet IUB VC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Representatives of the University of Cambridge have arrived at the Islamia University Bahawalpur and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor here.

According to a spokesman for the Islamia University Bahawalpur, the project team of the University of Cambridge comprising Ms. Afifa Sana Khan and Mr.

Jack arrived at the Islamia University Bahawalpur and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof-Dr. Muhammad Kamran. Prof-Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Islamia University Bahawalpur also attended the meeting.

The VC was informed that the project team of the University of Cambridge had been extending its cooperation in the field of research and project training to researchers in Bahawalpur region. The VC thanked the University of Cambridge for providing special technology devices for students and researchers of IUB.

Recent Stories

NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from privat ..

NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector

3 minutes ago
 Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in ac ..

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

12 minutes ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,7 ..

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

4 hours ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan