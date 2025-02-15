Cambridge University Officials Meet IUB VC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Representatives of the University of Cambridge have arrived at the Islamia University Bahawalpur and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor here.
According to a spokesman for the Islamia University Bahawalpur, the project team of the University of Cambridge comprising Ms. Afifa Sana Khan and Mr.
Jack arrived at the Islamia University Bahawalpur and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof-Dr. Muhammad Kamran. Prof-Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Islamia University Bahawalpur also attended the meeting.
The VC was informed that the project team of the University of Cambridge had been extending its cooperation in the field of research and project training to researchers in Bahawalpur region. The VC thanked the University of Cambridge for providing special technology devices for students and researchers of IUB.
