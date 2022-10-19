CAMEA holds in-house meeting with Swedish migration agency members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Centre for Afghanistan middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Wednesday held an in-house meeting with members of the Swedish Migration Agency.

The migration agency's delegation comprised of Research Analyst Ludvig Sundin and analyst Jens Bolling, said a news release issued here.

During the meeting, Director CAMEA Amina Khan gave a presentation on the working of the Institute and discussed the situation in Afghanistan particularly refugees related.