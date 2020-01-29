Camel among 2 killed, 1 injured in road mishap in Sargodha

In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) A man and a Camel were killed while another injured in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Asif resident of Chak 21/NB Tehsil Bhalwal was moving on car on Sargodha- Lahore road when the uncontrolled vehicle collided with a Camel cart coming from opposite direction; as a result the Car driver Asif and Camel (animal) died on the spot while a Cart rider Khizar Hayat of Chak 79/SB injured.

The injured was shifted to hospital. Police have registered case.