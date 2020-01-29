UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Camel Among 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Mishap

In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

Camel among 2 killed, 1 injured in road mishap in Sargodha

A man and a Camel were killed while another injured in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) A man and a Camel were killed while another injured in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Asif resident of Chak 21/NB Tehsil Bhalwal was moving on car on Sargodha- Lahore road when the uncontrolled vehicle collided with a Camel cart coming from opposite direction; as a result the Car driver Asif and Camel (animal) died on the spot while a Cart rider Khizar Hayat of Chak 79/SB injured.

The injured was shifted to hospital. Police have registered case.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Road Accident Man Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Almost 1 in 2 (49%) Pakistanis claim to trust not- ..

24 minutes ago

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

24 minutes ago

Syria army says retakes key northwest town

1 minute ago

UN Youth Champions for Disarmament Training Progra ..

1 minute ago

Punjab establishes 200 non formal schools besides ..

1 minute ago

Torkham gate closed after 2 mortars fired from Afg ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.