Camel Among 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Mishap
In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:48 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) A man and a Camel were killed while another injured in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.
Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Asif resident of Chak 21/NB Tehsil Bhalwal was moving on car on Sargodha- Lahore road when the uncontrolled vehicle collided with a Camel cart coming from opposite direction; as a result the Car driver Asif and Camel (animal) died on the spot while a Cart rider Khizar Hayat of Chak 79/SB injured.
The injured was shifted to hospital. Police have registered case.