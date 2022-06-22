Camel milk highly nutritious, Pakistan home of best breeds of camels: Dr Jamshaid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Camel milk is highly nutritious as it contains insulin like proteins which is highly beneficial for diabetic patients and also used in manufacturing of beauty products, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar.

While addressing a ceremony on occasion of World Camel Day (June 22) at Basti Hajana in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, he stated that purpose of marking the day was to educate general public about benefits of camel milk and meat. The farmers should raise camel in efficient way and increase its production.

About World Camel Day, Dr Jamshaid remarked that June 22 was the hottest and longest day of the year.

June 22 was chosen for World Camel Day because camel is capable of living in difficult condition amid hot weather.

By focusing on camel and other products made of camel milk, meat and bones, the animal could be made an important source for generating maximum foreign exchange.

Camel milk is used in treatment of different diseases including controlling diabetes as it contains insulin like proteins. Similarly, camel milk is also used in beauty products. The breeds of camel found in Pakistan are termed as best breeds of the world, said Jamshaid. He also added that Pakistan could earn distinct identity by working on promotion of camels.