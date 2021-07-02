UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Camels Brought In Asia's Largest Sacrificial Animal Market Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Camels brought in Asia's largest sacrificial animal market of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as one thousands camels, also known as ships or planes of desert because of its large stature and strength to carry heavy loads in deserts, have been brought in the Asia's largest sacrificial animal market established for Eid-ul-Adha near the Sohrab area at Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway.

Like for other sacrificial animals, a separate block was also established for the camels to save time and energy of the traders and buyers, said a spokesman of the market on Friday.

A cattle trader said that the camels were mostly brought to the market from Nawabshah, Nowshero Feroze, Kandkot, Umerkot and Shahdadpur. Water, electricity, daily sweeping and fodder facilities are available round-the-clock in the block of Camels, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 100,000 sacrificial animals include cows, buffaloes, camels, oxen, sheep, goats, and cattle of different colors and breeds have so far reached the cattle market.

A cattle trader said that the price of camel was ranging between Rs 100,000 to 700,000.

The spokesperson said that all necessary facilities were being extended to facilitate the traders and buyers of the sacrificial animals.

He said that sacrificial animals were being brought to the market from across the country in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Nawabshah Price Shahdadpur Market All From Asia Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.