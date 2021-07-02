(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as one thousands camels, also known as ships or planes of desert because of its large stature and strength to carry heavy loads in deserts, have been brought in the Asia's largest sacrificial animal market established for Eid-ul-Adha near the Sohrab area at Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway.

Like for other sacrificial animals, a separate block was also established for the camels to save time and energy of the traders and buyers, said a spokesman of the market on Friday.

A cattle trader said that the camels were mostly brought to the market from Nawabshah, Nowshero Feroze, Kandkot, Umerkot and Shahdadpur. Water, electricity, daily sweeping and fodder facilities are available round-the-clock in the block of Camels, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 100,000 sacrificial animals include cows, buffaloes, camels, oxen, sheep, goats, and cattle of different colors and breeds have so far reached the cattle market.

A cattle trader said that the price of camel was ranging between Rs 100,000 to 700,000.

The spokesperson said that all necessary facilities were being extended to facilitate the traders and buyers of the sacrificial animals.

He said that sacrificial animals were being brought to the market from across the country in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.