Camera-equipped Ababeel Squad starts patrolling to counter street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Ababeel Squad Saturday formally started patrolling in provincial metropolis to maintain law and order situation and counter street crimes.

The strength of Ababeel Squad that initially comprised 800 police jawans and 200 motorbikes would be further increased to 1600 police personnel.

The most significant feature of the Squad that distinguishes it from other patrolling forces is that specific monitoring cameras were installed in their uniform to record on-spot activities during duty hours.

The Squad would also facilitate people who visit police stations for their complaints and registration of FIRs, and later the Ababeel Squad would be launched to other parts of the province.

The force would take part in anti-polio vaccination, corona vaccination, anti-measles and rubella administration campaigns.

It is worth mentioning that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given approval of Ababeel Squad in a meeting held on December 14 to strengthen law and order situation in the province during the local government elections that would be held in 17 districts on December 19.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan termed Ababeel Squad a post-professional police force that would help counter street crimes besides drug selling.