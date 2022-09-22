UrduPoint.com

Cameras At Commercial Areas To Be Connected With Safe City Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman on Thursday said that cameras installed at commercial areas would be connected with safe city project to ensure high vigilance.

During his visit to safe city project, he said that cameras of markets and commercial centers would be connected with safe city which would ensure better monitoring and high vigilance in the city.

He said the cameras would also help to control crime in the city while the devices on Blue, Orange and Green Lines will also be installed and activated as soon as possible.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad said that a total of 2530 new cameras would be installed in the Safe City (Phase-2) project.

He said that the coverage of key locations would be 100 percent after completion of second phase and to help in curbing crime in the city.

IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and senior officers gave a briefing to the Chief Commissioner during his maiden visit to the safe city project.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad examined the functioning of cameras and lauded the efforts of Islamabad police to curb crimes.

