Cameras deliberately damaged around Islamabad Judicial Complex: says police

Islamabad police on Friday said that all the cameras were working properly around Islamabad Judicial Complex and some of the accused deliberately damaged them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Friday said that all the cameras were working properly around Islamabad Judicial Complex and some of the accused deliberately damaged them.

In a statement, the police spokesman said the personnel of the Security Division and Operations Division were on duty as per the security plan. However, the security cordon was deliberately breached by the accused who assaulted the officials to put pressure on the court.

The security personnel deployed inside the judicial complex refrained from the use of force due to respect for the court premises and restraint was exercised to ensure the presence of the accused in the court.

The spokesperson said no jammers were installed in the judicial complex.

PTI workers dressed as lawyers forcibly opened the outer gate from inside the court premises and they have been identified.

He said that police and FC refrained from using force due to respect for the court premises.

Islamabad Capital Police will cooperate in all judicial proceedings, he added.

Police have appealed to avoid baseless and false accusations as misinformation is being spread to create confusion and uncertainty among the public.

Respect for law enforcement agencies is imperative and senior lawyers are expected to avoid baseless accusations against their law enforcement agencies.

The matter is under hearing in the court and more details will be revealed in the process of investigation, the police spokesperson said.