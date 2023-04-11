Close
Cameras Installed For Online Surveillance On Illegal Wheat, Flour Trafficking Through Check Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Cameras installed for online surveillance on illegal wheat, flour trafficking through check posts

Cameras have been installed with additional official deployment at twenty (20) inter-district and inter-provincial check posts to maintain 24-hour surveillance on illegal wheat and wheat flour trafficking throughout Dera Ghazi Khan division

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Cameras have been installed with additional official deployment at twenty (20) inter-district and inter-provincial check posts to maintain 24-hour surveillance on illegal wheat and wheat flour trafficking throughout Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, presiding over a meeting via video link, said that vehicles involved in illegal trafficking would be impounded and wheat confiscated.

Detailing the last 10-day performance, he said that 25 persons were arrested on a charge of illegal wheat transportation, 59 vehicles were impounded and 1,632 Metric ton wheat and 25 Metric ton of wheat flour were confiscated.

He added that 22 FIRs were got registered against the violators.

While checking the activity at 20 posts online from his office, commissioner said that owners of the vehicles involved in illegal wheat trafficking and Adda managers would also be named in FIRs.

He said that farmers would be permitted to keep 25 Maunds of wheat for family use, however, quantity above this limit would be considered as hoarding.

Commissioner said that 703,000 Metric ton wheat would be procured at 44 centres in all districts of DG Khan division.

He said that a detailed proforma has been designed to monitor procurement centres and check posts.

He said, 4.8 million Atta bags have so far been distributed among the deserving families in the division.

Deputy commissioners Mahar Shahid Zaman, Khalid Pervaiz, Dr Mansoor Baloch, and Salman Lodhi besides additional commissioner Kareem Bakhsh, additional deputy commissioners Rizwan Nazir, Muhammad Asad Chandia, director livestock Dr Tauseef Tahir, director health services Dr Abdur Rahman, deputy director food Ayub Bukhari, assistant commissioners Amir Jalbani, Hayat Akhtar, DO Industries Asghar Sideiqui, deputy director agriculture Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, EADA Athar Jalil and other officials were in attendance.

