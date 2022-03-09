Cameras of mass transit authority, ring road, DHA to be integrated with PSCA

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Wednesday said that integration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras with other public and private institutions and housing societies would not only make the monitoring of roads and sensitive places more effective but also help out in crime control and traffic management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Wednesday said that integration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras with other public and private institutions and housing societies would not only make the monitoring of roads and sensitive places more effective but also help out in crime control and traffic management.

Instructing the Lahore police to complete the field work for the integration of private cameras as soon as possible, the IG Punjab said that provision of modern technology and technical resources required for the integration should be ensured on priority basis.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) should transfer all record of Punjab police to Safe Cities Data Center at the earliest. He said that the scope of Safe Cities Authority was being extended to more cities and all the work in this regard would be completed within the stipulated timeline, he asserted.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 10 meeting of the Safe Cities Management Committee at Safe Cities Headquarters Qurban Lines here.

Chief Operating Officer PSCA Kamran Khan gave a briefing on performance of project and future plans.

The meeting approved the integration of Mass Transit Authority, Ring Road, DHA and private societies' cameras with Safe Cities.

More than 100,000 cameras would get integrated with safe cities system by this project.

The Smart City Pilot Project at Lahore MM Alam Road and Liberty was also approved while the plan of Murree, Sialkot and Mureedkay Command and Control Centers was taken to the Executive Committee for approval.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of Nankana Sahib project and installation of cameras on entrances and exits of Lahore.

Approving the formation of a committee to prepare recommendations for the service structure and regularization of police communication officers, IG Punjab said that the communication officers stationed in PSCA were highly trained and professional which would prove to be a valuable asset for the department in future.

In the meeting, the management committee also approved the budget of PSCA for the financial year 2022-23.

IG Punjab appreciated the performance of Safe Cities Authority for crime prevention and set future targets.