Camp Court Inaugurates At Jadba, Torghar

Published July 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge, Shehnaz Hameed Khattak on Wednesday inaugurated a Camp Court at Jadba, District Headquarters Torghar.

The ceremony among others was attended by Senior Civil Judge, Qaisar Shehzad, Civil Judge Judicial, Muhammad Suhail and President District Bar Torghar, Qamar Farooq.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Torghar said that establishment of Camp Court is a milestone achievement that would help to ensure speedy dispensation of justice to people.

He also expressed gratitude to Shehnaz Khattak for setting up Camp Court and said that it would facilitate people in timely resolve issues.

