Camp held to create awareness about traffic rules

On the direction of DIG Traffic Punjab Imran Mahmood and DPO Faisal Shehzad, an awareness camp on traffic rules was organised on Tuesday at Tank Chowk Okara, to prevent traffic accidents

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of DIG Traffic Punjab Imran Mahmood and DPO Faisal Shehzad, an awareness camp on traffic rules was organised on Tuesday at Tank Chowk Okara, to prevent traffic accidents.

In the awareness camp, pamphlets were distributed to the citizens regarding observance of traffic rules and side mirrors were also installed on motorcycles.

DSP Inam-ul-Haq said that implementation of traffic rules was the only solution to prevent traffic accidents.

He said that motorcyclists must wear helmets and must have side mirrors on their motorcycles. Parents should not allow children to ride motorcycles, he added.