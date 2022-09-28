UrduPoint.com

CAMP Holds Conference On Women Inheritance Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 07:14 PM

CAMP holds conference on women inheritance rights

Community Appraisal and Motivation Program (CAMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace on Wednesday organized a conference titled "Creating Space for Women's Inheritance Rights in Newly Merged Districts."

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Community Appraisal and Motivation Program (CAMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace on Wednesday organized a conference titled "Creating Space for Women's Inheritance Rights in Newly Merged Districts.

" Rukhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace inaugurated the conference and appreciated the efforts of provincial government for protection of women rights.

She highlighted the challenges faced by women relating to inheritance and urged the people to focus on changing attitudes and mindsets along with educating communities about inheritance laws. She also underlined the structural gaps in existing laws and need for policy-level debate.

Representative of CAMP, Asad Ali informed the attendants about aims and objective of CAMP and its future projects to safeguard the rights of women.

