Camp Jail Warder Fired For Corruption

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Superintendent Camp Jail Noor Hassan Baghella Tuesday suspended one warder on corruption charges.

Official sources told this scribe that Amjad Ali, warder accepted illegal gratification of Rs 750 from one visitor.

The superintendent, soon after receiving the complaint, instantly deputed Sabtain Raza Virk, deputy superintendent Jail (executive) for probe who recovered the amount from the warder.

He was charge sheeted and today he appeared from personal hearing and could not prove himself innocent. Subsequently he was dismissed from service.

Two other warders -- Abdur Rehman and Iftikhar -- are already facing suspension on corruption charges.

