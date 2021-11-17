UrduPoint.com

CAMP, KP Ombudsperson To Promote Women Rights In Merged Districts

Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Community Appraisal and Motivation Program (CAMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson here Wednesday organized a meeting on promoting of women's property and inheritance rights in newly merged districts

On the occasion a memorandum of understanding was also signed between Ombudsperson Secretariat and CAMP for future cooperation and collaboration.

Addressing the event, Rukhshanda Naz, KP Ombudsperson stressed to create awareness about property rights of women in new merged districts and to share relevant cases with Ombudsperson for processing.

She informed the participants that provincial government has adopted "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act" in October 2019 that aims at protecting rights of women relating to ownership, possession of properties besides that their rights are not violated by harassment, coercion, force or fraud .

She also explained the process for submitting applications to Ombudsperson.

The CAMP project was meant to promote women's right to inheritance in new districts and support civil society to raise awareness among local population and advocate with provincial legislators and law enforcement departments for the implementation of provincial inheritance law. The project is supported by the Commonwealth Foundation.

