Camp Organized For Issuance Of ID And Smart Cards For Special Children In Mithi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the instructions of Regional Director of Special education Mirpurkhas Abdul Hameed Dahani, a one-day camp was organized by the Special Education Department Tharparkar, in collaboration with NADRA, for the issuance of identity cards and smart cards for special children in Mithi.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, special children were provided with disability cards and smart cards during the camp.
The event was attended by Principal of Special Education school Mithi Muhammad Saleem Rahemon, Abdul Rahman Bajeer and other officials.
On the occasion, they reiterated their commitment to continuously provide all possible assistance to disabled students, keeping in view their needs, so that they could be encouraged.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss strengthening energy cooperation6 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Azma Bukhari's plea6 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits NBF6 minutes ago
-
Sunny weather observed in city6 minutes ago
-
Camp organized for Issuance of ID and Smart Cards for Special Children in Mithi6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three including absconder, recover illicit liqour16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market26 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT visits Maldives during deployment on regional maritime security patrol26 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m26 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy35 minutes ago
-
FDA ordered strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes36 minutes ago