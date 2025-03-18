Open Menu

Camp Organized For Issuance Of ID And Smart Cards For Special Children In Mithi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Camp organized for Issuance of ID and Smart Cards for Special Children in Mithi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the instructions of Regional Director of Special education Mirpurkhas Abdul Hameed Dahani, a one-day camp was organized by the Special Education Department Tharparkar, in collaboration with NADRA, for the issuance of identity cards and smart cards for special children in Mithi.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, special children were provided with disability cards and smart cards during the camp.

The event was attended by Principal of Special Education school Mithi Muhammad Saleem Rahemon, Abdul Rahman Bajeer and other officials.

On the occasion, they reiterated their commitment to continuously provide all possible assistance to disabled students, keeping in view their needs, so that they could be encouraged.

