Camp Organized To Aware People About Cleanliness, Fatal Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Camp organized to aware people about cleanliness, fatal diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :An awareness session was conducted at a camp installed Children Park, UC-46 where citizens were educated regarding the cleanliness/sanitation, smog and COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The communications teams of RWMC & Albayrak also reached to Amarpura UC 32, for door to door and shop to shop awareness activities and told the citizens about cleanliness importance and safety measures to avoid coronavirus.

Following the SOP's regarding COVID-19, the social distance was maintained between the visitors of camp.

They were requested to inform the general public that not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

More Stories From Pakistan

