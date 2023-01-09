UrduPoint.com

Camp Set Up At Farid Gate To Raise Awareness For Clean Green Bahawalpur Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023

Camp set up at Farid Gate to raise awareness for Clean Green Bahawalpur drive

BAHAWLAPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) organized a special camp for cleaning operations and to create public awareness at Farid Gate under the Clean and Green Bahawalpur drive.

Special cleaning was organized at Farid Gate and the garbage in the market was removed and the market was also renovated.

The awareness brochures were also distributed among the drivers and passengers. The company workers are cleaning the streets on a daily basis for the convenience of the citizens. BWMC has urged the citizens not to throw garbage on the road so that the city and roads are clean from dirt and pollution.

