Camp Setup For Blood Donation For Thalassemia Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Maa Jee Welfare Foundation, Blood Transfusion Services Thalassemia Hospital Swabi with the collaboration of Ezwa Khidmat-e-Khalq-in Welfare Organization Maneri Payan, setup a blood camp in a private medical institute in Swabi city on Saturday.
In this regard, Maa Jee Welfare Foundation CEO Dr Usman and his team took blood donations from the students and preserved the blood in a very professional manner. Jalil Ahmed, President of the Welfare Organization Maneri Payan, visited the said blood camp and supervised and evaluated the blood camp.
It should be noted that Maa Jee Welfare Foundation and Ezwa Khidmat-e-Khalq-in Welfare Organization provide free blood donations to Thalassemia patients in Maneri Payan District Swabi and also take practical steps to provide other medical facilities to these patients, in addition to this in Swabi District Both organizations donated blood on a voluntary basis to those who need blood.
Recent Stories
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in three operations30 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh40 minutes ago
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..50 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta50 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting50 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur50 minutes ago
-
LG employees demanded to restore abolished taxes of local bodies50 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera50 minutes ago
-
PRCS trains volunteers to respond during epidemic59 minutes ago
-
On Wani's martyrdom anniversary, JKNF reiterates its commitment to carry forward martyrs' mission60 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Iranian President1 hour ago