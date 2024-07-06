Open Menu

Camp Setup For Blood Donation For Thalassemia Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Camp setup for blood donation for Thalassemia Hospital

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Maa Jee Welfare Foundation, Blood Transfusion Services Thalassemia Hospital Swabi with the collaboration of Ezwa Khidmat-e-Khalq-in Welfare Organization Maneri Payan, setup a blood camp in a private medical institute in Swabi city on Saturday.

In this regard, Maa Jee Welfare Foundation CEO Dr Usman and his team took blood donations from the students and preserved the blood in a very professional manner. Jalil Ahmed, President of the Welfare Organization Maneri Payan, visited the said blood camp and supervised and evaluated the blood camp.

It should be noted that Maa Jee Welfare Foundation and Ezwa Khidmat-e-Khalq-in Welfare Organization provide free blood donations to Thalassemia patients in Maneri Payan District Swabi and also take practical steps to provide other medical facilities to these patients, in addition to this in Swabi District Both organizations donated blood on a voluntary basis to those who need blood.

