ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) Tuesday decided to launch an extensive drive to hinder Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the 47th G-7 Summit 2021, being hosted by the British government in Cornwall in June.

The decision to this effect was taken during the TeK UK's executive committee meeting, aimed at discussing the forthcoming visit of Indian Narendra Modi to G7 Summit 2021, a news release said.

It was also decided that the TeK UK executive committee would take all the like-minded organizations on board and form a united front against Modi for urging the UK government to put a ban on Modi's visit to G7 Summit.

The Tek would launch a digital campaign regarding Modi's arrival in the United Kingdom to create awareness about the Indian atrocities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It would hold a three-day sit-in outside the venue of G7 Summit 2021, besides a national demonstration on the day-two of G7 Summit.

The TeK UK formed a ten members media team, which would led by Director Information Cell Yahya Akhter, who was assigned to engage with British and international media during the anti-Modi campaign.

It also constituted committees for the lobbying in the UK Parliament and City Councils as well.

During the meeting, TeK UK President Fahim Kayani said Modi was a replica of Adolf Hitler and must be banned from entering the United Kingdom. "The UK government must not invite him to attend G7 Summit 2021," he added.

"The UK government is representing the mother of all democracies and welcoming Modi means that the UK government has put an end to the human rights era because Modi is responsible for the killings of innocent Kashmiris and Muslims of Gujrat, and he is a lifetime member of RSS which is an extremist organisation of India believing in fascist Hindutva ideology," he emphasized.

He said Modi's fascism had been exposed at the international level as the civil society fully knew as to how he had imposed a brutal siege on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was making efforts to change the demography of IIOJK.

Modi regime amended domicile law to convert a Muslim majority state into a Hindu majority state, he added.

The president said Modi had not only introduced discriminatory legislation against Muslims but also against other minorities in India and that was too to implement his Hindutva ideology.