Open Menu

Campaign Against Bullying Concludes At UAF

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Campaign against bullying concludes at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A month-long awareness campaign titled “Don’t Suffer in Silence” has concluded at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), aiming to raise awareness about the harmful effects of bullying and the importance of speaking out.

According to a UAF spokesperson, the campaign was organized by students of the English Access Scholarship Program and carried the powerful message of “Say No to Bullying.” The initiative reached around 300 students, aged 13 to 16, in six different schools across Faisalabad, Bhakkar, and Mianwali.

The campaign also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), emphasizing the need for a safe, inclusive, and anti-bullying environment to achieve these global objectives.

Funded by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad through Vision-Building Future (VBF), the project provided participants with a platform to strengthen their leadership, communication, and organizational skills while addressing a critical social issue.

The spokesperson added that the campaign was not only an awareness effort but also a practical learning experience for the scholarship students, preparing them to lead similar initiatives on a larger scale in the future.

In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali praised the students’ efforts, stating, “This campaign is a shining example of how our students are becoming agents of change. Their leadership, creativity, and courage prove that with the right guidance, they can help build a safer and more inclusive society.”

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

3 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan