Campaign against bullying concludes at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A month-long awareness campaign titled “Don’t Suffer in Silence” has concluded at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), aiming to raise awareness about the harmful effects of bullying and the importance of speaking out.

According to a UAF spokesperson, the campaign was organized by students of the English Access Scholarship Program and carried the powerful message of “Say No to Bullying.” The initiative reached around 300 students, aged 13 to 16, in six different schools across Faisalabad, Bhakkar, and Mianwali.

The campaign also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), emphasizing the need for a safe, inclusive, and anti-bullying environment to achieve these global objectives.

Funded by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad through Vision-Building Future (VBF), the project provided participants with a platform to strengthen their leadership, communication, and organizational skills while addressing a critical social issue.

The spokesperson added that the campaign was not only an awareness effort but also a practical learning experience for the scholarship students, preparing them to lead similar initiatives on a larger scale in the future.

In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali praised the students’ efforts, stating, “This campaign is a shining example of how our students are becoming agents of change. Their leadership, creativity, and courage prove that with the right guidance, they can help build a safer and more inclusive society.”