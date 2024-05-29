Open Menu

Campaign Against Country's Integrity Intolerable: Aqeel Malik

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The government’s spokesman on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that statements against the integrity of the country by a certain political group are highly condemnable and intolerable acts.

Drawing the nexus of current political circumstances with the situation in 1971 was an enmity with the country, he said adding that the government would take legal actions against those who are part of such campaign.

Addressing a press conference along with Member National Assembly (MNA) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, he said that the political group was using all tactics for political benefit and to come into power again which was hurting the people of Pakistan. Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the tweet on X handler was made with the consent of the PTI founder.

The spokesman said that the PTI founder should share his government’s performance as he has been in power for eleven years at KPK and three and a half years in the federation.

He said that if the PTI founder was resembling himself with Sheikh Majeeb then he should also tell who was funding the latter in 1971.

Barrister said that the government wouldn’t tolerate such false and negative propaganda against the integrity of the country. The PTI founder was inciting the people for his political gains, he said.

He also condemned the torture of Khawar Maneka in court by PTI activists and declared it a sad incident.

Barrister Danial said that political differences were part of politics but he never witnessed such a campaign. He said that government and state institutions were on the same page for the development of the country.

