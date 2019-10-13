Campaign against dengue intensify

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :As a part of precautionary and preventive measures, Rawalpindi administration has intensified the on-going anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for the residents.

A health official talking to APP said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue is our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said that anti-dengue activities must be further strengthened and coordinated by specially focusing on the union councils where from dengue cases are being reported.

Meanwhile, anti-dengue spray has demanded as the dengue threat looming in most parts of the city due to non cleanliness arrangements. The people of low lying areas, particularly are facing different diseases including dengue due to garbage and filth in Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Muslim Colony, Aria Mohallah, Mohanpura, Kartarpura, Amerpura, Dhok Najoo, Dhok Mangtal, Gawalmandi, Sadiqabad,Asghar Mall Road, Saidpur Road, Chaklala village, Shah Khalid Colony, Shakerial, Dhamial, Adiala Road, Dhok Khaba, Dhok Farman Ali, Chaman Zar Colony and Pirwadhai. A complainant of Nadeem Colony Chaudhry Tariq said no step being taken to improve the sanitation and drainage system in the areas and demanded anti mosquito spray in the locality.