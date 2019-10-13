UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign Against Dengue Intensify

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Campaign against dengue intensify

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :As a part of precautionary and preventive measures, Rawalpindi administration has intensified the on-going anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for the residents.

A health official talking to APP said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue is our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said that anti-dengue activities must be further strengthened and coordinated by specially focusing on the union councils where from dengue cases are being reported.

Meanwhile, anti-dengue spray has demanded as the dengue threat looming in most parts of the city due to non cleanliness arrangements. The people of low lying areas, particularly are facing different diseases including dengue due to garbage and filth in Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Muslim Colony, Aria Mohallah, Mohanpura, Kartarpura, Amerpura, Dhok Najoo, Dhok Mangtal, Gawalmandi, Sadiqabad,Asghar Mall Road, Saidpur Road, Chaklala village, Shah Khalid Colony, Shakerial, Dhamial, Adiala Road, Dhok Khaba, Dhok Farman Ali, Chaman Zar Colony and Pirwadhai. A complainant of Nadeem Colony Chaudhry Tariq said no step being taken to improve the sanitation and drainage system in the areas and demanded anti mosquito spray in the locality.

Related Topics

Dengue Road Saidpur Sadiqabad Chaman Rawalpindi Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

National Election Committee announces final result ..

34 minutes ago

Jersey cricketers &quot;hoping to create history&q ..

49 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

2 hours ago

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.