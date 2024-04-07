Open Menu

Campaign Against Drugs Continues In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Campaign against drugs continues in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the campaign against users and sellers of drugs has been intensified.

In the last 17 days, more than 10,000 raids were conducted across Punjab, in which 4713 accused were arrested and 4941 FIRs were registered. Over 3,398 kg hashish and 20 kg opium were recovered, besides the recovery of 17.

5 kg of the most dangerous drug, ice. During this anti-narcotics campaign, more than 42,000 liters of liquor was also seized.

In the last 24 hours, 427 raids were conducted by police and other agencies, in which 139 accused were arrested and 173 FIRs were registered, besides the recovery of 102 kg of hashish, ice and heroin.

The Chief Minister, said,”It is our commitment to protect youth from drugs, we will not give up or backtrack from our resolve.”

