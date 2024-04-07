Campaign Against Drugs Continues In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the campaign against users and sellers of drugs has been intensified.
In the last 17 days, more than 10,000 raids were conducted across Punjab, in which 4713 accused were arrested and 4941 FIRs were registered. Over 3,398 kg hashish and 20 kg opium were recovered, besides the recovery of 17.
5 kg of the most dangerous drug, ice. During this anti-narcotics campaign, more than 42,000 liters of liquor was also seized.
In the last 24 hours, 427 raids were conducted by police and other agencies, in which 139 accused were arrested and 173 FIRs were registered, besides the recovery of 102 kg of hashish, ice and heroin.
The Chief Minister, said,”It is our commitment to protect youth from drugs, we will not give up or backtrack from our resolve.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz reaches Masjid-e-Nabawi7 minutes ago
-
Healthy population backbone of prosperous society : CM7 minutes ago
-
Experts offer healthy food tips for Eid7 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping becomes challenging in the city areas17 minutes ago
-
Two moyorcycalists dies as car run over them17 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city27 minutes ago
-
Women shot killed over dispute27 minutes ago
-
HBK-PPC Ramazan Sports Gala-2024 concluded with sweet memories37 minutes ago
-
Grounds Up qualifies for Women Premier League's final37 minutes ago
-
Bettani vows to resolve long lasting problems of Tank37 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Makkah to perform Umrah47 minutes ago
-
Health authority inspects 1,411,751 sites to trace dengue larvae57 minutes ago