Campaign against electricity theft continues in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :A series of raids against power theft underway in district Attock following the Federal and Punjab governments' directions to curb the illegal practice.

Talking to APP on Sunday Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza said so far 1567 connections were checked, out of which 1554 were found correct while action was taken against 13 illegal connections with registering multiple FIRs.

The DC vowed to continue actions until full results are obtained.