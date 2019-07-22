UrduPoint.com
Campaign Against Fancy Number Plates In Karachi From Aug 1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:04 PM

Karachi Traffic police will launch a special campaign against fancy number plates and sub-standard number plates of vehicles include motorcycles, cars and jeeps, from August 1, at the level of the metropolis

The people are advised to display the numbers plates issued by the Excise department or in accordance with the notified pattern of Excise department, said a spokesperson to Karachi Traffic Police on Monday.

He said that action against fancy and sub-standard number plates will be taken without any discrimination.

Besides imposing penalty on the violators, the motorcycles/vehicles could also be impounded, the spokesperson said.

