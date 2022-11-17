UrduPoint.com

Campaign Against Gas, Petrol Illegal Decanting In Narowal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Campaign against gas, petrol illegal decanting in Narowal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Civil Defence Narowal District Officer (DO) Asim Riaz Wahla has said that a campaign is under way against illegal decanting of petrol and gas as well as overcharging by shopkeepers across the district.

He said on Thursday that 244 shops were checked during November so far, 25 shopkeepers were found guilty of overcharging customers and were fined Rs 55,000.

He said a Civil Defence Department team comprising Muhammad Sharif Bajwa and Shabbir Ali issued notices to 25 shopkeepers and commercial centres, and fine was imposed on 32 people in three tehsils.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Narowal November Gas

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

41 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

52 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

56 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

1 hour ago

SC declares JUI-Fâ€™s leader plea stop Imran Khanâ€™s long march as â€œinfructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.