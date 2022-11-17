Campaign against gas, petrol illegal decanting in Narowal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Civil Defence Narowal District Officer (DO) Asim Riaz Wahla has said that a campaign is under way against illegal decanting of petrol and gas as well as overcharging by shopkeepers across the district.

He said on Thursday that 244 shops were checked during November so far, 25 shopkeepers were found guilty of overcharging customers and were fined Rs 55,000.

He said a Civil Defence Department team comprising Muhammad Sharif Bajwa and Shabbir Ali issued notices to 25 shopkeepers and commercial centres, and fine was imposed on 32 people in three tehsils.